Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 03:49 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Tuesday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 86.3 lakh cases.
With over 500 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 1,27,634.
Delhi, where infections have risen sharply over the past few weeks, reported a record single-day spike of 7,830 new infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 85,91,730 COVID-19 cases, including 1,27,059 deaths, 5,01,214 active cases, and 79,63,457 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 86,35,760 cases and 1,27,634 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 80.1 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,26,926 total cases, 45,435 deaths, 15,88,091 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,51,212 total cases, 11,430 deaths, 8,08,700 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,46,245 total cases, 6,814 deaths, 8,18,473 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,48,225 total cases, 11,387 deaths, 7,18,129 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,01,311 total cases, 7,261 deaths, 4,71,204 recoveries.
Kerala: 4,86,109 total cases, 1,692 deaths, 4,02,477 recoveries.
Delhi: 4,51,382 total cases, 7,143 deaths, 4,02,854 recoveries.
With 7,830 new cases, Delhi reported a record-high rise in infections yet again. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.2% with 59,035 tests.
3,891 new cases in West Bengal brought the state's tally to 4,13,112 cases. 7,403 patients have died in the state while 3,72,265 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu reported a spike of 2,146 new cases, the lowest single-day rise since late-June.
Kerala reported a massive spike of 6,010 new cases.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, and Andhra Pradesh reported 3,791, 2,362, 2,155, 1,886 new cases respectively.
Himachal Pradesh saw a massive spike of 611 new cases. The state's tally has reached 26,808 cases, including 390 deaths and 21,027 recoveries.
2,546 new cases in Haryana pushed the state's tally to 1,87,777 cases, including 1,935 deaths and 1,68,421 recoveries.
