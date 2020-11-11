Online news portals and content providers, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, will now be regulated by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, a notification issued on Wednesday read. As per the notice, President Ram Nath Kovind signed an order amending the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961. Till now, no laws or body looked over the digital content. Here are more details. The government's move is likely to miff creators, who were till now not worried about censorship. However, of late, there has been a growing concern about digital content, with many seeking a regulation. It was claimed that creators get away with vulgar content. Last year, I&B Ministry hinted that OTT platforms must also be regulated, just like print, electronic media, and movies.