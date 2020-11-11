Last updated on Nov 11, 2020, 02:43 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The world-renowned Pushkar festival in Rajasthan has been canceled this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The nine-day festival, where thousands of camels and horses are traded, is a major pull for tourists as it offers a peek into the rural charm of Rajasthan.
The event was scheduled to start on November 22 this year.
Speaking to ANI, Ajmer District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit said, "Pushkar Fair will not be held this year under COVID-19 guidelines. The government will not conduct any program at the fair."
Earlier, a senior Tourism Department official had indicated that the fair wouldn't take place due to a government advisory which imposes a maximum limit of 100 people at any event in the state.
