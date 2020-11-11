The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned an earlier order of the Bombay High Court, which denied bail to journalist Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case. While granting bail, Justice DY Chandrachud pulled up the lower court, asserting that high courts have previously denied personal liberties in a number of cases. "Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty," he said. Here's more.

Context Background: A 2018 suicide case led to Goswami's arrest

Last Wednesday, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV was arrested from his Mumbai home in connection to the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud in Alibaug in 2018. In his suicide note, Naik had blamed Goswami and two others for not clearing their dues, leading to financial constraints. Later, the case was closed but the Shiv Sena-led government re-launched an investigation.

Arrest Goswami was arrested in dramatic fashion, alleged threat to life

Last week, in the early hours, cops knocked on Goswami's doors, arresting him after much drama. He was taken to Taloja Jail on Sunday, after initially being put up at a Zilla Parishad school. Cops alleged that he was shifted as he used a mobile phone. While he was being taken away, Goswami alleged threat to his life; he claimed he was assaulted.

Series of events After HC rejected bail plea, Goswami approached SC

On Monday, the Bombay High Court rejected his interim bail plea saying he should approach a lower court. A day later, the journalist filed an application in the top court through Advocate-on-Record Nirnimesh Dube. Meanwhile, his channel claimed Goswami is being targeted for criticizing the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In fact, senior BJP leaders also lent support, dubbing his arrest as a "black day."

Proceedings We are dealing with personal liberty: Justice Chandrachud

Today, Justice Chandrachud seemed angry at HC for breaking the "bail is the norm, jail exception" rule. "We are dealing with personal liberty here. Because he was owed money, Naik committed suicide due to financial stress. Is this a case of custodial questioning?" he asked. The Maharashtra government was represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, while Harish Salve argued for Goswami.

Quote SC had doubts about the sections evoked in the case

"Assuming the FIR is the gospel truth and that's a matter of investigation but is not paying up money abetment to suicide? It will be a travesty of justice if bail is not granted while FIR is pending Mr. Sibal," commented Justice Chandrachud.

Details Justice Chandrachud, however, said he never watches Goswami's channel

Justice Chandrachud said it was the right time for courts to interfere. He added that Goswami's ideology is irrelevant today. He also revealed that he doesn't even watch Goswami's channel, but that shouldn't stop the court from taking a sane decision. "We must send a message today to the High Courts as well — Please exercise your jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty," he added.

What he said SC said governments can't target individuals like this