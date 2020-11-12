Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 01:14 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 48,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 86.8 lakh cases.
At least 500 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll past 1.28 lakh.
Delhi, where infections have risen sharply over the past few weeks, reported a record single-day spike of 8,593 new infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 86,36,011 COVID-19 cases, including 1,27,571 deaths, 4,94,657 active cases, and 80,13,783 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 86,84,046 cases and 1,28,187 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 80.6 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,31,833 total cases, 45,560 deaths, 15,97,255 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,53,796 total cases, 11,453 deaths, 8,11,581 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,47,977 total cases, 6,828 deaths, 8,20,234 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,50,409 total cases, 11,415 deaths, 7,20,339 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,03,159 total cases, 7,281 deaths, 4,73,316 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,02,719 total cases, 1,771 deaths, 4,22,410 recoveries.
Delhi: 4,59,975 total cases, 7,228 deaths, 4,10,118 recoveries.
With 8,593 new cases, Delhi reported a record single-day spike yet again. The UT reported a high daily positivity rate of 13.4%.
Kerala reported a massive spike of 7,007 new cases.
3,872 new cases in West Bengal brought the state's tally to 4,16,984. 7,452 patients have died in the state, while 3,76,696 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu reported 2,184 new cases.
Haryana reported a staggering 2,546 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 1,90,323, which includes 1,960 deaths and 1,70,250 recoveries.
507 new cases pushed Jammu and Kashmir's tally past one lakh. The total number of cases has reached 1,00,351, including 1,558 deaths and 93,313 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh reported 4,907, 2,584, 1,911, and 1,732 new cases respectively.
