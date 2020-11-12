Months into the India-China border standoff, the Indian forces reportedly decided to turn the face of their tanks away from enemy positions. India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. The latest development comes after China hinted at its willingness to withdraw troops from the friction site. Here are more details.

Details Move towards pullback seen on both sides: Officials

Officials told News18 Monday that a move towards pullback was seen as both sides turned the face of their tanks away from the enemy positions. The three-step approach for de-escalation had been proposed at the eighth round of talks, they said. Officials in the security grid said it's easier for China to bring back its tanks and armored vehicles after withdrawal compared to India.

Other agreements What are the other agreements in three-step de-escalation approach?

The second proposal is to allow the Indian side to patrol up to Finger 8. Reportedly, China had insisted that Indian forces vacate the heights along Pangong Tso first. The third proposal is troop reduction. Initially, 30% troop reduction from both sides simultaneously has been proposed. Notably, earlier this week, sources had told News18 that China had hinted at a willingness to withdraw troops.

Border row India-China border tensions escalated after May stand-off

Tensions along the LAC rose after a stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces near the Pangong Tso lake in early-May. Even as both sides held talks for a peaceful resolution, another clash in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese casualties. The situation continues to be tense with fresh border escalations in late-August.

Dates for ninth round of talks expected this week