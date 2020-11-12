Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 10:48 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Months into the India-China border standoff, the Indian forces reportedly decided to turn the face of their tanks away from enemy positions.
India and China have been engaged in a bitter standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
The latest development comes after China hinted at its willingness to withdraw troops from the friction site.
Here are more details.
Officials told News18 Monday that a move towards pullback was seen as both sides turned the face of their tanks away from the enemy positions.
The three-step approach for de-escalation had been proposed at the eighth round of talks, they said.
Officials in the security grid said it's easier for China to bring back its tanks and armored vehicles after withdrawal compared to India.
The second proposal is to allow the Indian side to patrol up to Finger 8. Reportedly, China had insisted that Indian forces vacate the heights along Pangong Tso first.
The third proposal is troop reduction. Initially, 30% troop reduction from both sides simultaneously has been proposed.
Notably, earlier this week, sources had told News18 that China had hinted at a willingness to withdraw troops.
Tensions along the LAC rose after a stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces near the Pangong Tso lake in early-May.
Even as both sides held talks for a peaceful resolution, another clash in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese casualties.
The situation continues to be tense with fresh border escalations in late-August.
Several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks have been held since the May 2020 escalation, however, the issue remains unresolved.
The two sides have held eight rounds of corps commander-level talks.
The dates for the next round of talks are expected to be released this week. It is likely that both sides will finalize a de-escalation proposal at the ninth round of talks.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.