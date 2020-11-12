A new sero-prevalence survey conducted in the national capital showed that around one in four of the people tested were exposed to COVID-19, the Delhi government informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. While 15,015 people were tested in the latest serological survey, at least 25% of them showed the prevalence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, stated the survey report. Here are more details.

Details Prevalence of antibodies slightly higher in females Credits:

The sero survey, conducted during October 15-21 in Delhi, found the prevalence of antibodies in females was slightly higher (26.1%) than males (25.06%) The authors of the report stated that while Delhi is continuing to register a rise in COVID-19 cases, it is "yet to reach its peak." They recommended further serological surveillance should be halted for now and resumed once the numbers stabilize.

Sero-prevalence Proportion of people with antibodies largely remained unchanged: Report

It was also found in the latest serological survey, which is the fourth round of the exercise, that the prevalence of antibodies among those tested has largely remained unchanged as compared to the previous round. The survey report showed that the proportion of people who had antibodies increased by a negligible 0.4 percentage points in the last 45 days.

Details 43.5% of people, previously COVID-19-positive, remain sero negative

The latest sero-prevalence survey report also showed that a large proportion of the people in Delhi, as many as 43.5%, who were previously diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease, had remained sero negative. Experts, however, said that this statistic underlines how surveys like these underestimate the number of people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Minuscule rise Only 0.4% rise due to fewer infections, disappearing antibodies: Authors

According to the authors of the study, the proportion of the people sampled who had antibodies against the novel coronavirus increased to 25.5% in the third week of October, from 25.1% in the first week of September. The authors attributed this minuscule rise in the prevalence of antibodies in people to "fewer infections reported in August" and "disappearing" antibodies.

Plea in HC Delhi HC raps government for easing norms on public movement

The results of the October round of the survey were submitted to a Delhi HC bench, comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, during the hearing of a petition that sought more aggressive testing in Delhi. The bench also rapped the AAP-led Delhi government for relaxing the regulations on public movement and gatherings at a time when the COVID-19 cases have "alarmingly" spiraled.

Statement 'No household has been left untouched': HC Credits:

Asking the government to enforce a policy on controlling the rate of infections, the HC noted, "No household has been left untouched." "The rates...are mind-boggling. The number of deaths is in double figures every day. What's with the Delhi government allowing all the un-lockdown when the cases are skyrocketing? Why have you opened everything? What are the strategies that you are following?" it said.

Quote 'Delhi is beating Maharashtra, Kerala hands-down in COVID-19': Court