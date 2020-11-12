Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 01:22 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday plans to announce a fresh economic stimulus to spur economic growth and boost demand.
The FM said that there are signs of a strong economic recovery in India.
The announcement would come a day after government officials had said that India was planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus worth $20 billion (approximately 1.5 lakh crore).
Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted a strong likelihood of the Indian economy returning to positive growth in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the earlier forecast.
She also highlighted that active COVID-19 infections in India have declined from 10 lakh in mid-September to 4.89 lakh cases currently.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.