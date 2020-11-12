The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to reserve 80% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals. The decision comes after the Delhi government had challenged a single-judge's interim order staying the government's decision to reserve the ICU beds. Notably, COVID-19 cases have been rising again in the national capital.

Court COVID-19 situation in Delhi fairly dynamic: Court

A Delhi HC bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad allowed the Delhi government's appeal. The court observed that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is fairly dynamic and infections are spiraling. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 26. Delhi is seeking to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals for at least 15 days.

Outbreak How bad is the outbreak in Delhi?

As of Wednesday—the latest available update—Delhi reported 4,59,975 COVID-19 cases, including 7,228 deaths and 4,10,118 recoveries. Delhi had reported a record single-day spike of 8,593 fresh cases on Wednesday. 64,121 tests were conducted on the day, marking a daily positivity rate of 13.4%. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this month that the city is witnessing the "third wave" of COVID-19.

Beds Availability of ICU beds with ventilator hits all-time low

Reportedly, the situation in Delhi is grimmer than it seems. According to NDTV, the availability of ICU beds with ventilator support has hit an all-time low; only 13% of beds are available in private and government hospitals. Most major hospitals in the national capital have reached maximum occupancy, while several others only have a single bed available for ICU and ventilator support.

