Last updated on Nov 12, 2020, 05:58 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to reserve 80% of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals.
The decision comes after the Delhi government had challenged a single-judge's interim order staying the government's decision to reserve the ICU beds.
Notably, COVID-19 cases have been rising again in the national capital.
A Delhi HC bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad allowed the Delhi government's appeal.
The court observed that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is fairly dynamic and infections are spiraling.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 26.
Delhi is seeking to reserve 80% ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in 33 private hospitals for at least 15 days.
As of Wednesday—the latest available update—Delhi reported 4,59,975 COVID-19 cases, including 7,228 deaths and 4,10,118 recoveries.
Delhi had reported a record single-day spike of 8,593 fresh cases on Wednesday. 64,121 tests were conducted on the day, marking a daily positivity rate of 13.4%.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said earlier this month that the city is witnessing the "third wave" of COVID-19.
Reportedly, the situation in Delhi is grimmer than it seems.
According to NDTV, the availability of ICU beds with ventilator support has hit an all-time low; only 13% of beds are available in private and government hospitals.
Most major hospitals in the national capital have reached maximum occupancy, while several others only have a single bed available for ICU and ventilator support.
Delhi has 1,283 ICU beds with ventilators, out of which, 1,119 are occupied, the report stated. Out of the 809 ICU beds with ventilators in government hospitals, 99 are vacant. Only 65 of the 474 ICU beds with ventilators in private hospitals are vacant.
