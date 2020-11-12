The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday announced the completion of enrollment of participants to the Phase-3 clinical trials for the potential COVID-19 vaccine COVISHIELD in India. The country's apex health research body also said that the COVISHIELD vaccine could be "a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic." Here are more details.

Read To Know More -https://t.co/0NrpTjjOXx

SII and ICMR are currently carrying out the Phase 2/3 clinical trials of COVISHIELD vaccine at 15 centers in India. "Based on the Phase 2/3 trial results, SII with the help of ICMR will pursue the early availability of this product for India. SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine, under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license from DCGI," said ICMR.

"The promising results of the trials so far give confidence that COVISHIELD could be a realistic solution to the deadly pandemic," said ICMR. It added, "COVISHIELD is by far the most advanced vaccine in human testing in India." Notably, the country's highest medical research body has funded the clinical trial site fees for COVISHIELD, while SII has taken care of the other expenses.

To note, the COVISHIELD vaccine has been developed at the Serum Institute of India's Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/AstraZeneca. Meanwhile, the vaccine developed in the United Kingdom is undergoing efficacy trials in the UK, the US, Brazil, and South Africa.

"ICMR has played a huge role in coming forward and strengthening India's fight against COVID-19," said Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, while talking about the association with the ICMR. "The collaboration will further aid us in putting India at the forefront of developing an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine," he added.

"The pandemic has presented a chance to foster structural reforms in building robust public healthcare infrastructure. The partnership (with ICMR) further testifies the importance of private-public institutes coming together in scaling up the management and containing the spread of the virus," Poonawalla said.

