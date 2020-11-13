India on Thursday reported over 44,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 87.2 lakh cases. At least 500 fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,28,728. Delhi and West Bengal continued to report a high number of infections, while Haryana saw a record single-day rise in cases. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 86,83,917 COVID-19 cases, 1,28,121 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 86,83,917 COVID-19 cases, including 1,28,121 deaths, 4,89,294 active cases, and 80,66,502 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 87,28,628 cases and 1,28,728 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 81.1 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 17,36,329 total cases, 45,682 deaths, 16,05,064 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,55,912 total cases, 11,474 deaths, 8,14,949 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,49,705 total cases, 6,837 deaths, 8,22,011 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,52,521 total cases, 11,440 deaths, 7,22,686 recoveries. Kerala: 5,08,256 total cases, 1,796 deaths, 4,28,529 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,05,426 total cases, 7,302 deaths, 4,75,175 recoveries. Delhi: 4,67,028 total cases, 7,332 deaths, 4,16,580 recoveries.

Key updates 5,500 new cases in Kerala; Delhi reports 7k+ new cases

5,537 more people tested positive in Kerala, while Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 2,112 new cases. Delhi reported a whopping 7,053 new cases, a day after registering a record spike of 8,593 new infections. Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh reported 4,496, 2,278, 2,116, and 1,728 new cases. 254 new cases brought Manipur's tally to 21,211, which includes 207 deaths and 17,889 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal's tally reaches 4.2 lakh; Haryana reports record spike