Despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers — a practice he started in 2014 when he was first elected to the office. As per reports, PM Modi will visit the border area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to ring in the festival with the brave men guarding the borders. CDS Bipin Rawat could accompany him. Here's more.

Beginning PM chose Siachen as his first stop in 2014

In 2014, months after he took charge as country's head, PM Modi visited Siachen, to boost the morale of personnel deployed at the world's highest battlefield. In 2016, he celebrated the festival with Indian Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Mana on the Indo-China border in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. A year later, he celebrated the festival in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

2019 Last year, he visited J&K, months after Article 370 move

Last year, he rejoiced in the celebrations with soldiers in Rajouri, J&K. His visit was significant as it was the first time he went to the volatile area after Article 370 was rescinded. On his way back to Delhi, PM Modi stopped at Pathankot airbase. As part of the celebrations, PM Modi greets soldiers with sweets and spends time with them.

Appeal Light a diya for soldiers: PM Modi told countrymen

Reports claimed that top officials of Army, IAF, and BSF, have reached Rajasthan to welcome PM Modi. BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana is also expected to arrive before him. On Diwali eve, PM Modi sent a message to countrymen, appealing to light a diya for the soldiers who defend our nation. Indians are indebted to them and their families, he added.

Twitter Post "Words can't do justice to sense of gratitude we have"

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Message Separately, PM Modi wished prosperity and health for all