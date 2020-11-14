Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at the Longewala post, keeping up with his tradition of celebrating the festival of lights with the armed forces.

He is reportedly accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narvane, and Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Rakesh Asthana.

Here are more details.