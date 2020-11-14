Last updated on Nov 14, 2020, 12:01 pm
Hi,
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at the Longewala post, keeping up with his tradition of celebrating the festival of lights with the armed forces.
He is reportedly accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Narvane, and Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Rakesh Asthana.
Here are more details.
Addressing soldiers at the Longewala post, PM Modi said, "I would like to extend my Diwali greetings. I have brought the greetings of every Indian among you today."
"You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces," the Prime Minister added.
