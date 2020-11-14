Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' Saturday morning and is likely to turn 'severe' by night due to calm winds and emissions from firecrackers, government agencies report. This year, PM2.5 concentration is likely to be the lowest in four years if no firecrackers are burnt. Notably, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a ban on firecracker sale/use in Delhi and other areas till November-end.

Pollution Without firecracker emissions, Delhi's air to remain 'very poor'

Delhi's pollution levels during Diwali are likely to remain in the higher-end of the 'very poor' category (Air Quality Index: 301-400) in the absence of firecracker emissions, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR. Farm fires and calm winds will keep air quality in the higher-end of the 'very poor' category or the lower-end of the 'severe' category (AQI: 401-500).

AQI Delhi reported AQI reading of 369 Saturday morning

At 9 am on Saturday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 369. Notably, an AQI reading between 0-50 is considered 'good.' The 24-hour average AQI was 339 on Friday and 314 on Thursday. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad reported an AQI of 412, followed by Noida (362), Greater Noida (350), and Gurugram (338), and Faridabad (323).

Information Calm winds, firecracker emissions may turn air quality 'severe' tonight

The head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) environment research center, VK Soni, said calm winds and firecracker emissions may turn pollution levels 'severe' on Saturday night as people celebrate Diwali. SAFAR noted that PM2.5 levels may spike early Sunday if people burst firecrackers.

Previous years In previous years, pollution levels spiked immediately after Diwali

Last year, Delhi had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali (October 27), and 368 and 400 the next two days. Pollution levels remained 'severe' for three consecutive days thereafter. In 2018, the 24-hour average AQI on Diwali was 281. It worsened to 390 the next day and remained in the 'severe' zone for three consecutive days thereafter.

Forecast This year, air quality might improve after Diwali

The IMD said a fresh western disturbance will likely increase wind speed, which will help improve Delhi's air post-Diwali. Light rain is also expected on Sunday, however, it remains unclear if it would be enough to wash away the pollutants, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting center. On Sunday, maximum wind speeds are expected to reach 12-15 kmph, he said.

Ban NGT has banned sale or use of firecrackers in NCR