As many as 36 scientists from two Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have featured on the list of top 2% of the world's most-cited scientists compiled by the prestigious Stanford University, California, USA. The university recently released the list, which includes a total of 159,683 scientists across various disciplines, featuring the names of nearly 1,500 Indians. Here are more details.

The list compiled by Stanford University includes 22 faculty members or researchers from IIT-Guwahati apart from 14 professors of IIT-BHU (Banaras Hindu University). A total of 1,492 Indian scientists, doctors, and engineers found a place on the exhaustive list. The research work done by these scientists has resulted in their names being mentioned in the list of the world's leading 2% of scientists.

To create a database of the world's 159,684 top scientists, Professor John PA Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team grouped the researchers from across the world under 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. They compiled the list on the basis of standardized citation indicators which include information on citations, H-index, co-authorship-adjusted Hm-index, and a composite indicator.

"This recognition...has placed IIT-Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute. I congratulate all the 22 Scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science," said IIT-Guwahati's Director, Professor TG Sitharam. Sitharam-led faculty members at IIT-Guwahati were ranked on Stanford's list for their 2019 research publication citations as well as lifetime contributions to their research fields.

The faculty members at IIT-Guwahati who featured on the list belong to various scientific fields. They include the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical, and Electronics.

The 14 IIT-BHU researchers include Rajiv Prakash (Dean-Research and Development), Pralaya Maiti and Dhananjay Pandey (School of Material Science and Technology), and Yogesh Chandra Sharma and PC Pandey (Chemistry Department). Others include Brahmeshwar Mishra, Sanjay Singh, SK Singh and MS Muthu (Pharmaceutical Engineering and Technology), Devendra Kumar (Ceramic Engineering), Subir Das (Mathematical Sciences), Rakesh Kumar Singh (Physics), Zahra Sarkar (Mechanical Department), and Om Prakash.

