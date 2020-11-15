In a dramatic turn of circumstances, a police officer, who had gone missing 15 years ago, was incidentally found by two of his former colleagues in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The man was found earlier this week, on a footpath, in an utterly disheveled state, shivering due to cold and starving. Here are more details on this.

Details The man was found on Tuesday

According to reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ratnesh Singh Tomar, and his colleague Vijay Singh Bahadur had been on bypolls duty for some days. On November 10, when they were driving along Jhansi Road, they came across a middle-aged beggar, shivering in the cold and searching for leftover food. Moved by the sight, the officers got down from the car to help the man.

Details He had gone missing in 2005

While talking to the man, the officers realized that he was none other than their former colleague, Manish Mishra. Mishra had joined the police force in 1999. After a few years, he began to suffer from mental health issues and later disappeared in 2005. "All these years, nobody knew his whereabouts," Tomar, now the DSP of the Gwalior Crime Branch, said.

Help Mishra was then taken to a shelter home