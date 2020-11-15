Last updated on Nov 15, 2020, 03:40 pm
Written bySagar Malik
In a dramatic turn of circumstances, a police officer, who had gone missing 15 years ago, was incidentally found by two of his former colleagues in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
The man was found earlier this week, on a footpath, in an utterly disheveled state, shivering due to cold and starving.
Here are more details on this.
According to reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ratnesh Singh Tomar, and his colleague Vijay Singh Bahadur had been on bypolls duty for some days.
On November 10, when they were driving along Jhansi Road, they came across a middle-aged beggar, shivering in the cold and searching for leftover food.
Moved by the sight, the officers got down from the car to help the man.
While talking to the man, the officers realized that he was none other than their former colleague, Manish Mishra.
Mishra had joined the police force in 1999. After a few years, he began to suffer from mental health issues and later disappeared in 2005.
"All these years, nobody knew his whereabouts," Tomar, now the DSP of the Gwalior Crime Branch, said.
"Mishra was a good athlete and sharp-shooter who joined the police force along with us in 1999," Tomar said.
Tomar and Bahadur took Mishra to an NGO-run shelter, where he will stay for some time until further arrangements are made.
"We, his friends, will try and get the best treatment available for him so that he becomes his normal self again," he said.
