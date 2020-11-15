Last updated on Nov 15, 2020, 04:26 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Singh, 59, shared the news on his official social media accounts earlier today.
The CM also requested those who came in contact with him recently to self-isolate and get themselves tested for the virus.
Here are more details on this.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested (sic)," Singh wrote on Twitter.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading in India earlier this year, a number of ministers and other political leaders have contracted the disease.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive and later recovered.
Other ministers who tested positive for coronavirus include Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Dharmendra Pradhan, among others.
In Manipur, COVID-19 has infected 21,636, out of whom 18,334 were discharged/cured, while 218 succumbed to it.
Across India, which is the second worst-hit country in the outbreak, the deadly virus has sickened over 88 lakh and claimed the lives of more than 1 lakh.
The United States is the worst-affected nation in the outbreak of the virus, which originated last year in China.
