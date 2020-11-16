Last updated on Nov 16, 2020, 04:37 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Sunday reported roughly 30,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in over four months. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 88.45 lakh cases.
At least 400 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll past 1.3 lakh.
Delhi, which continues to report a high number of cases, reported a daily positivity rate of over 15%.
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 88,14,579 COVID-19 cases, including 1,29,635 deaths, 4,79,216 active cases, and 82,05,728 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 88,45,617 cases and 1,30,124 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has neared 82.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 17,47,242 total cases, 45,974 deaths, 16,15,379 recoveries.
Karnataka: 8,61,647 total cases, 11,529 deaths, 8,22,953 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,54,011 total cases, 6,868 deaths, 8,28,484 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 7,58,191 total cases, 11,478 deaths, 7,30,272 recoveries.
Kerala: 5,24,998 total cases, 1,869 deaths, 4,48,207 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 5,11,304 total cases, 7,372 deaths, 4,80,965 recoveries.
Delhi: 4,85,405 total cases, 7,614 deaths, 4,37,801 recoveries.
Kerala reported a spike of 4,581 new cases.
3,235 new cases were registered in Delhi. Although the absolute number of daily infections has declined, the daily positivity rate remained a high 15.3% with 21,098 tests conducted on Sunday.
West Bengal's daily infections declined to 3,053. The state's tally has reached 4,31,551, which includes 7,661 deaths and 3,94,576 recoveries.
Maharashtra reported 2,544 new cases, the lowest single-day spike since early-June.
Karnataka registered 1,565 new cases, the lowest spike in over four months.
UP and Andhra Pradesh reported 1,407 and 1,056 new cases respectively.
235 new cases pushed Manipur's tally to 21,871, including 221 deaths and 18,593 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu reported 1,819 new cases, the third consecutive day that daily infections fell under 2,000.
