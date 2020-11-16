At a time when the national capital is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday clarified that the government would not be reimposing the lockdown. Dismissing the speculations that Delhi will be put under a lockdown amid the third COVID-19 wave, the minister said, "There is no chance of a lockdown." Here are more details.

Details Don't think lockdown will be effective step now: Jain

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now," Jain said. Emphasizing that it will be more beneficial if people wear face masks and follow other COVID-19 norms, he stated, "The lockdown was a learning exercise... What we learned was that the gains from a lockdown were the same as those from wearing masks."

There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/ucGZxb6UgN — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

Statement Stern action against those who fail to follow COVID-19 norms

Jain urged people in the national capital to wear face masks and follow social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols. The Health Minister further said that stern action will be taken against those who fail to do so. "Fine worth Rs. 45 crore has been imposed on such defaulters in the past few days," he said.

Third COVID-19 wave crossed its peak in Delhi, says minister

Jain also stated that the third wave of COVID-19 had passed its peak in Delhi. "I can tell you today that the peak of Delhi's third wave is gone," he said. On whether the government plans to close markets to combat the surge in cases, he said, "It has not even been considered. The festival is over; the crowds will get thinner now on."

Chief Minister Government preparing for all contingencies: CM Kejriwal

Earlier on November 5, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the third wave of COVID-19 started in the capital. He added the government was taking all necessary measures to tackle it and was preparing for all contingencies. To recall, a central government report earlier stated that Delhi is likely to record 15,000 cases a day—twice the current caseload—on average during the winter season.

Cases Delhi has recorded over 4.85 lakh cases so far

Over the past 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a spike in the daily COVID-19 cases to unprecedented levels. After registering low numbers for a few weeks, it recorded 6,725 cases on November 3, above 7,000 on November 6, and an all-time high of 8,593 cases on November 11. Delhi's infection tally crossed 4.85 lakh on November 15, while the death toll reached 7,614.

Action plan Centre's 12-point action plan to fight COVID-19 in Delhi

Jain's clarification on imposing a lockdown comes a day after the Centre announced a 12-point plan to tackle Delhi's coronavirus surge. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a meeting with CM Kejriwal to review the situation. The plan includes enhancing the medical infrastructure with additional ICU beds, extra oxygen cylinders, deployment of more medical/healthcare staff, and doubling the testing, among other things.

