On Monday, Maharashtra reported 2,535 fresh coronavirus cases, its lowest single-day figure since June first week. The number of cases in the state now stands at 17,49,777 and fatalities at 46,034 after 60 more people lost their lives yesterday. Although capital Mumbai reported the most number of cases — 409 — the figures weren't as worrying, considering the previous surges. Here's more.

Numbers 12 died of coronavirus in Mumbai city yesterday

Of the 2,535 cases logged yesterday, the share of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) was 791. MMR, which nestles the metropolis and satellite towns, now has 6,07,073 cases. 18,347 have lost their lives till now. In Mumbai alone, 10,585 have died and the case tally stands at 2,70,119. Yesterday, 12 died in Mumbai city and seven in Nashik and Malegaon cities.

Details Hearteningly, recovery rate stands at 92.49%

As per the state's health department, the recovery rate is 92.49%, and the fatality rate stands at 2.63%. A record of 7,48,226 people have been placed in home quarantine and 5,395 are in institutional quarantine. The average doubling rate of coronavirus cases stands at 273 days and the growth rate at 0.25%, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as per PTI.

Positivity rate Despite having similar positivity rate, Delhi and Mumbai's caseload differ

It is important to note that Mumbai and Delhi have nearly the same positivity rate. While the Maharashtra capital has been reporting less than 1,000 cases daily, the National Capital is in the middle of a third wave, adding 6,000-7,000 infections to its tally almost every day. As per BMC officials, the difference in caseload is driven by contrasting testing strategies in both cities.

Difference Delhi was more "liberal" in unlocking, Mumbai wasn't

The officials said Delhi is testing people randomly, whereas Mumbai is focusing on ones showing symptoms and those who could have come in contact with an infected person. They also said Mumbai adopted a cautious unlocking strategy, unlike Delhi. In the maximum city, the suburban trains are still off-limits to a large chunk of population. In Maharashtra, temples were also allowed to re-open from Monday.

Politics Re-opening of temples became a political issue in Maharashtra

Tellingly, the re-opening of temples, shut since March, turned into a political issue in Maharashtra, with even Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taking a jibe at the Shiv Sena-led government for turning "secular." When finally, temples were allowed to function, BJP's MLA Ram Kadam said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government gave in to pressure from the opposition. Naturally, the Sena was quick to hit back.

Statement BJP can't claim victory for re-opening of temples in Maharashtra