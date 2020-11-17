In a fresh development linked to the Rs. 3,000 crore AgustaWestland deal, the accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena has named Madhya Pradesh's former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, as well as Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel, reports IE. Before Bakul Nath, his cousin Ratul Puri was also dragged in the case. The latter was held and is now out on bail.

Interrogation In expansive statement, Saxena spoke about kickbacks

Saxena, who was extradited from Dubai in January last year, was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In his statement, that runs over 1,000 pages, he detailed how alleged kickbacks from the AgustaWestland deal came through two companies. These two companies are Saxena's Interstellar Technologies and Global Services, which is owned by Christian Michel. Michel remains in jail after being extradited in December 2018.

Allegations As per CBI, Saxena's company received money from AgustaWestland

As per the latest supplementary charge-sheet filed by CBI on September 17, Saxena acquired 99.9% shares of Interstellar Technologies in 2000. Citing Letters Rogatory from Italy and Mauritius, CBI said AgustaWestland transferred €12.40 million in the company's account. This money was "routed/laundered for paying the middlemen and suspected public servants involved in the case." Besides Saxena, his aide Gautam Khaitan was also named.

Statement Payoffs was meant to benefit politicians, revealed Saxena

Tellingly, Saxena's statement seems to confirm CBI's allegations. He told ED that payoffs "were for the benefit of political leaders and bureaucrats who were in a position of influencing the decision at that point in time. Some of these funds were once again, directly or indirectly, through structured transactions, and some of the structures set up by me were routed into investments in India."

Name dropping Co-accused would drop names of politicians to exert influence

He also told ED that Khaitan, and another co-accused defense dealer Sushen Mohan Gupta, would casually drop names of known politicians to hint at the power they enjoy. "They often mentioned the names of Salman Khurshid and Kamal uncle which I deduce was a reference to Mr. Kamal Nath," he reportedly said. Saxena, a CA by profession, admitted that Interstellar Technologies received the money.

Quote They referred to Ahmed Patel as "AP": Saxena

"Interstellar Technologies was beneficially owned by Gupta who controlled the company through Gautam Khaitan. During my meetings with Sushen Mohan Gupta and Gautam Khaitan they often mentioned political beneficiaries in India. The name AP was mentioned by them and was a reference to Ahmed Patel," Saxena alleged.

Bakul Nath Bakul Nath's name figured when Saxena spoke of another company

Bakul Nath's involvement came to the fore when Saxena mentioned a company named Pristine River Investments. According to him, one John Docherty managed the company for Nath Jr. "Indirectly funds from Interstellar Technologies and Global Services were used to repay the loans from Pristine River Investments," he told ED. Soon, after the alleged connection surfaced, MP's ex-CM denied any wrongdoing by his son.

Statement No one can prove by son's involvement: Kamal Nath

Nath said his son is a Dubai-based NRI. "I had heard about him being described as the Beneficial Owner of Pristine River and when I spoke to my son, he said he knew nothing about the company. There are no documents or bank accounts that prove a connection to him," he said. He also distanced himself from companies and transactions of nephew Ratul Puri.

Details Khurshid admitted he is close to father of co-accused