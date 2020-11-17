Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show has helped the state-owned radio broadcaster generate Rs. 30.28 crore, a Right to Information (RTI) query has found. According to the RTI reply, the 'Mann ki Baat' radio show's revenue exceeded the total expenditure incurred for the show's publicity four times. The radio show had first aired in 2014. Here are more details.

RTI Government spent Rs. 7.29 crore on show's publicity

The RTI application had been filed by Aniket Gaurav, Times Now reported. The application had sought information on the total expenditure incurred on the show's publicity and the revenue it has generated since its premiere. The government has spent Rs. 7.29 crore on the show's publicity through various mediums, the RTI reply revealed. The show helped All India Radio generate Rs. 30.28 crore.

Politics Opposition critical of advertising spend

The radio show has received criticism from Opposition parties over the advertisement expenditure. Rashid Alvi of the Indian National Congress also quipped that Modi should host the radio show daily to help boost India's ailing economy. Praising the PM's show, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said he opposes the "politics of negativity by the Opposition."

Quote 'Congress raising issues where there aren't any,' says I&B Minister

Javadekar was quoted as saying by Times Now, "The Congress has been raising issues, where there aren't any." "Mann Ki Baat is the first initiative by any PM to have a direct dialogue with the people of the country," he added, "I compliment the PM for having this dialogue and we oppose the politics of negativity by the Opposition."

Information Next 'Mann ki Baat' episode on November 29