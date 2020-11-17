The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a junior engineer working in the irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government for the alleged sexual abuse of children. The accused allegedly victimized roughly 50 children over a period of 10 years, selling videos and photographs of them engaging in sexual acts to pedophiles over the dark web. Here are more details.

Details Accused arrested from Banda; CBI to seek police custody

According to NDTV, the accused has been identified as Rambhawan, a resident of Chitrakoot district. He was arrested from the neighboring Banda and will be produced before the concerned court on Tuesday. Sources told the publication that the CBI will seek police custody of the accused as they suspect the involvement of others in the sexual exploitation network.

Crimes Accused shared sexual abuse material on darknet

The accused allegedly targeted children in Chitrakoot, Banda, and Hamirpur, officials told PTI. The victimized children are aged 5-16 years. He has reportedly told investigators that he would give children mobile phones and other electronic gadgets as bribes to keep them from speaking out about his activities. He allegedly shared the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) nationally and internationally through the darknet.

Information CBI recovered large volume of sexual abuse material from accused

The CBI recovered eight mobile phones, Rs. 8 lakh in cash, and sex toys, during raids conducted at the accused's residence. A laptop along with other digital evidence, including a large volume of CSAM has also been recovered.

