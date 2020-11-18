India on Tuesday reported over 38,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 89 lakh cases. Meanwhile, nearly 500 more fatalities in the past 24 hours brought the death toll to 1.31 lakh. While Delhi continued to report a high number of fresh cases, Rajasthan and Haryana have also witnessed a spike in infections of late. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 88,74,291 COVID-19 cases, 1,30,519 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 88,74,291 COVID-19 cases, including 1,30,519 deaths, 4,53,401 active cases, and 82,90,370 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 89,12,704 cases and 1,31,051 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). The total number of recoveries has reached 83.3 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 17,52,509 total cases, 46,102 deaths, 16,23,503 recoveries. Karnataka: 8,64,140 total cases, 11,557 deaths, 8,27,241 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,56,159 total cases, 6,890 deaths, 8,32,284 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 7,61,568 total cases, 11,513 deaths, 7,34,970 recoveries. Kerala: 5,33,500 total cases, 1,915 deaths, 4,61,394 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,14,270 total cases, 7,412 deaths, 4,84,692 recoveries. Delhi: 4,95,598 total cases, 7,812 deaths, 4,45,782 recoveries.

Key updates 6.4k new cases in Delhi; Kerala reports 5.8k new cases

Delhi reported 6,396 new cases, marking a high positivity rate of 13% with 49,031 tests. Kerala reported the second-highest number of daily cases—5,792—for any Indian state/UT. 3,654 new cases in West Bengal pushed its tally to 4,38,217, which includes 7,766 deaths and 4,03,340 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh reported 1,455 new cases, only the second time in over four months that daily infections dropped below 1,500.

Key updates Rajasthan's tally reaches 2.3L; Haryana reports 2.4k new cases