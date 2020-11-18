Weeks after Joe Biden unseated incumbent President Donald Trump, cementing his path to the White House, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word with him and discussed Indo-US ties. PM Modi, seen widely as an ally of Trump, said he and Biden reiterated their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership." They also discussed common topics like climate change, coronavirus pandemic, etc.

Statement Biden's win testament to resilience of democratic process: PM Modi

As per an official readout from the Indian side, PM Modi told Biden that his win is a "testament to strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the US." He also recalled his conversations with Biden, including the ones that happened when he visited the US in 2014 and 2016. Biden had chaired the joint session of Congress, that PM Modi addressed in 2016.

Readout Coronavirus, affordable vaccine, climate change were discussed: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both PM Modi and Biden agreed to work closely for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. "The leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and co-operation in the Indo-Pacific Region," the readout added. PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris Harris' success matter of pride for India-Americans: PM Modi

About Harris, who became the first woman of Indian descent to be elected, PM Modi said her success is a matter of great "pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community." When Harris scripted history, PM Modi had tweeted, "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. (sic)"

US' side Biden's team said he discussed wide-ranging issues with PM Modi

Separately, Biden's team said the 77-year-old thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed the desire to expand the Indo-US partnership. "The President-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises," the statement from Biden-Harris' transition team revealed.

Details They had a warm conversation: Indian envoy to US