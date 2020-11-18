Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 09:44 am
Written byShalini Ojha
Weeks after Joe Biden unseated incumbent President Donald Trump, cementing his path to the White House, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a word with him and discussed Indo-US ties.
PM Modi, seen widely as an ally of Trump, said he and Biden reiterated their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership."
They also discussed common topics like climate change, coronavirus pandemic, etc.
As per an official readout from the Indian side, PM Modi told Biden that his win is a "testament to strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the US."
He also recalled his conversations with Biden, including the ones that happened when he visited the US in 2014 and 2016.
Biden had chaired the joint session of Congress, that PM Modi addressed in 2016.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both PM Modi and Biden agreed to work closely for the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
"The leaders also discussed their priorities, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change, and co-operation in the Indo-Pacific Region," the readout added.
PM Modi also conveyed best wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
About Harris, who became the first woman of Indian descent to be elected, PM Modi said her success is a matter of great "pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community."
When Harris scripted history, PM Modi had tweeted, "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. (sic)"
Separately, Biden's team said the 77-year-old thanked PM Modi for his wishes and expressed the desire to expand the Indo-US partnership.
"The President-elect noted that he looks forward to working closely with the Prime Minister on shared global challenges, including containing COVID-19 and defending against future health crises," the statement from Biden-Harris' transition team revealed.
And India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, called the conversation a warm one.
"The PM congratulated him and the President-Elect extended warm Diwali greetings to the PM and people of India. They discussed the role of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and particularly vaccines. They also discussed climate change and the environment and in that the role of renewables and solar energy," Sandhu said.
