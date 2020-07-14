The Central Board of Secondary Education released the long-awaited Class-12 Board Examination results on July 13. The board didn't issue the merit list as some exams were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh scored a perfect 100%, becoming one of the toppers. In an interview with NewsBytes, Tushar talked about exams, his strategy, and shared some tips for students, too.

Tushar secured 500/500 marks, bagging a 100% score, and shares the top spot with Lucknow's Divyanshi Jain who also got 100% marks. On scoring 100% marks, he said, "It's indeed a great moment for me, my parents, and my school. Feeling very overwhelmed with all the wishes and appreciation." "I expected a good result above 95%...but I didn't expect to get AIR-1," Tushar added.

About A Humanities stream student from DPS Bulandshahr

Tushar is a Humanities stream student of Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. His subjects were English, History, Geography, Political Science, and Physical Education - in all of which he scored full marks. He appeared for all papers, except Geography (canceled due to coronavirus outbreak) for which got 100 marks based on average internal marks and the average score in other board papers.

Preparation Topped board exams without taking any online or offline coaching

Speaking about his preparation, Tushar said he didn't join offline or online coaching to prepare for Class-12 exams. He said, "My preparation strategy is not unique, but I stood consistent with my study (routine)." Also, he used to study for 6-8 hours daily. However, the topper added, "There were days when I even studied for lesser time...but with focus. This helped me a lot."

Quote Tushar wants to go for Civil Services after graduation

Revealing his career plans, Tushar said that he wants to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Honors course in History from the University of Delhi. The topper also added, "I would like to go for the Civil Services Examination after the completion of my graduation."

Tips Don't be extremely harsh on yourself: His advice to students

Tushar also shared some advice and tips for students who will appear for the board exams next year. He said, "I suggest them to not be extremely harsh on themselves. They should take proper care of their health. They should remain focused during their classes. If we're focused, at least 40% syllabus is covered there only and you just need to revise later."

