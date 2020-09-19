Siavash Aghaiepour is a talent management agent for American musicians, hip hop artists, and celebrities. Born in Abadan, Iran, Sia grew up in Tehran. At the age of 11, he moved to Germany with his family. After completing school and university there, he moved to US and then Dubai. Apart from artist management, he also works for event planners, consulting festivals and concert promoters.

Career Initially planned and promoted small events for his friends

Siavash Aghaiepour started out with planning and promoting small events for his friends. As the parties got bigger, he started inviting US-based celebrity DJs, who in return introduced Sia to artists. Soon festival and concert promoters would ask for his help to book their line-up. As the business grew, he started receiving offers from all over the world for private parties, corporate events, etc.

Challenges "You always have to be ready with solutions"

Siavash Aghaiepour understands that even when people do their best, some things can and will go wrong. The job is never over until the results are out. Being just a representative, and not the one in charge of the artist is another big challenge. He adds, "There are many factors that come together, travel, flights, etc. You always have to be ready with solutions."

Company Sia's company arranged two mega events in 2018 and 2019

This full-fledged booking agency/event promoter secures artists and celebrities for club performances, private shows, weddings, concerts and festivals. In 2019, Sia and his brother Roozbeh Aghaie Pour booked a line-up for Saudi Arabia's first international music festival that featured the likes of Janet Jackson, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Future and more. They also brought Migos, 2 Chainz, etc. to the first ever Hip Hop festival in South Korea (2018).

Rewarding Has planned private wedding parties with Shaggy in India

The man who has planned private wedding parties with Shaggy in India or Flo Rida in Beirut, feels rewarded when he sees the artists performing and the audience enjoying the shows. After all, he is the one negotiating with the artist, securing the deal, making sure the artist is paid, and is happy. The promoter also provides the right sound and production.

Driving force "I was always a step ahead and brought new acts"

The fact that Sia was an independent agent who always had to fight the corporate world, while maintaining and expanding his business, became his driving force. "They always count you out, and look down on you because you are independent and try to do everything within your reach. I was always a step ahead and brought new acts and new markets together," he says.

Future Sia now wants to explore new domains, focus domestically

Sia wants to explore film and TV and various newer territories to expand his reach. Being more involved domestically in the US and Latin America, and expanding to Asia is also a plan. His advice to entrepreneurs is, "Never give up, and always believe in your dreams. Be persistent, no matter what you do and of course be realistic. That's the most important thing."

