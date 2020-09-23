Balazs W Kardos's life wasn't always champagne and roses. At the age of 6, his family emigrated from Germany to Canada with just two suitcases of clothes and a burning desire to give their children the best chance at finding success. They wanted to live the American Dream, but had no money, promised jobs or family to rely on. They didn't even speak English.

Early years His early years in Canada saw money and health problems

From an early age, Balazs learned that earning money was difficult. Since money problems drove his parents toward divorce, he hated money, yet he yearned for it to solve the problems in his family. To make matters worse, Balazs developed severe chronic gastrointestinal discomfort throughout his adolescence, wherein he would experience excruciating pain in his abdomen that doctors couldn't figure out.

Jobs Balazs took all sorts of jobs to help his mother

In his teens, Balazs wanted to help his mom, who was raising two boys all by herself. With her three jobs, she also had to take care of Balazs's stomach pains. So, he took many jobs through high school, sacrificing sleep and his grades. One job, for example, had him wash up the chunks of animal bones, fats and blood at a butcher station.

Accident One freak accident made him ditch physical labor forever

In his senior year, Balazs became a temp at a sawmill, where he cleaned up scrap wood using an industrial chop saw, to cut them down into manageable pieces. But a freak accident took the tip of his right index finger and damaged his thumb and middle finger. This caused months of deep depression for Balazs, who vowed to never take physical labor jobs.

Transformation The accident gave a new dimension to Balazs's life

This accident happened to Balazs, yet he responded as if it happened for him. This approach transformed his life, because he knows if this accident never happened, he would have never left that $50 per hour temp job. Balazs's story speaks to those people who often think, "What am I doing here? What does my future look like? Why don't I chase my dreams?"

New path He wanted to figure out how to earn using mind

Though manual labor was the only form of work Balazs knew that time, he understood that it limited his earning to what he could physically produce, and if he got sick, injured, or old, the money would stop. He gave up manual labor, and instead of pursuing the traditional college route, he wanted to figure out a way to earn using his mind.

Personal Another bout of depression hit Balazs after a personal tragedy

A few years later, Balazs's father sadly passed away at the age of 53 losing his battle with cancer. Things were just getting worse and worse, and after another bout of depression, Balazs realized he needed to make a change in his life soon.

Success He hit the success button, but sensed something was amiss

From a server gig, a bartending gig, an office job, to a sales job and onward, Balazs moved up the ladder of success. His sales job led him on a three year path to a $250K/year 'office director' role. After chasing money his entire life, Balazs finally arrived, or so he thought. The money was good, but he sensed a non-fulfillment.

New changes He wanted to experience all the joys of life

Balazs thought, what good was all this money, when it cost him 10 hours a day, six days a week to earn it? So, he began to search for a change that would allow him to enjoy life more. He wanted to make a great living, but also spend time with his girlfriend and family, travel, and experience all this life has to offer.

Multi-level marketing Soon, Balazs found an opportunity in multi-level marketing

His search led him to multi-level marketing, where he saw opportunities to promote an already popular product. Balazs started with a health shake company, and a healthy coffee company. But, after a conversation with his brother, he realized that by peddling cheap products that required sale of massive quantities to just maintain a certain volume, he was playing in the kiddie pool of success.

Increasing income The high ticket product that increased his commissions

To replace his $20K/month income from his 60-hour-a-week day job, Balazs needed a high ticket product that got him larger commissions than shakes and coffee. Fortunately, the company which manufactured and sold the system that helped his body return to homeostasis and cured his stomach pains, allowed people to promote and sell this product and earn a referral commission. So, Balazs took this work.

Internet With Internet, Balazs's income surpassed his physical output

After successfully replacing his income within seven months, Balazs walked away from his corporate job. Realizing the power of the Internet, he created duplicatable systems, presentations, videos, et al that could work online 24/7 and bring in sales while he slept. Soon his business exploded, and his income was no longer tied to the number of hours he put in.

Automated business The automated business broke the corporate pattern in his life

Since he successfully automated his business, Balazs can now close sales or train people without being present in real time. He can also travel the world without any confined vacation weeks This enabled his wife and mom to retire, and gave Balazs the Diamond life, with his dream home and car. He also hired his brother to guide and mentor him.

Future family The father-to-be is thrilled to see his father's vision manifest