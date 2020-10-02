When it comes to real estate, people often reach a dead end as they are not aware of the procedures and legalities involved. However, Daniel Gonzalez has been successfully guiding people in the real estate sphere since the last 5 years. Born in Paterson, New Jersey and raised in a lower-middle class family, Gonzalez dreamed of running a successful business from an early age.

Soon, he began to work in construction gigs where he learned all the profitable benefits that come with real estate investments and contracting. After years in construction, Gonzalez built a strong foundation that entails the complexity of what it takes to buy, rebuild, and resell properties. He also uses the knowledge gained from his experiences as a young investor to inspire like-minded individuals.

People are often clueless about the real estate market, since these real-life scenarios are never taught in any schools. This is why Gonzalez wants to educate others about running "their real estate transactions smoothly." He says, "Real estate is not only about buying, selling and renting, but it comprises a host of other practices, like keeping a high credit score for a loan."

His company Danny Builds Homes offers services like educating people about mortgage, selecting a knowledgeable agent, and finding an attorney for the closing. Gonzalez helps his clients decide a reasonable budget for their own construction projects, and finds effective ways to cut costs, thereby, profiting the most when selling. To date, he has helped hordes of people through seminars and face-to-face knowledge sharing.

