Photography is a creative and artistic field that requires exceptional photographers who can capture moments beautifully and weave them in a story. One such talented youngster from Washington DC is Bobby Bandz, who went all-in for his passion for photography and today, enjoys the status of one of the most sought-after photographers and videographers, for weddings and other events.

Photography Bandz worked at diverse places before pursuing photography

Bandz worked at diverse places at the start of his career to eventually realize his passion for photography. He worked different jobs to accumulate money for the gear and camera. His life changed when he got an opportunity to shoot a client's wedding after doing a project for his brand and business. This upped his confidence to pursue photography as his full-time career.

Company After years of experience, he started 'Bobby Bandz Productions'

Learning through the process and multiplying his knowledge over the years, Bandz started his business called 'Bobby Bandz Productions'. This company is geared toward shooting photos and videos of weddings, events, engagements and people. Its expansion to the commercial side include creating content for brands, businesses, and influencers across different industries. The team creates high-quality content in terms of pictures, and cinematic videos.

Top 3 Bandz's company is among world's top three wedding photography ones

Today, with the help of the like-minded team he has gathered, the company has made a place for itself in the top 3 wedding photography companies in the world, as per wedisson.com. This has allowed the team to grow their clientele, handle bigger productions and make their name across the world. They have even broadened their portfolio in shooting, editing, producing and distributing podcasts.

Future plans Future plans, and the wish to mentor other photography enthusiasts

In the next 10 years, Bandz wishes to expand his business and take on more wedding clients and commercial work. With his growing presence in the photography industry, he also wants to teach and mentor photography enthusiasts with camera creating content. He plans to offer online courses, mentorship opportunities, mastermind groups to help people grow a business for good income and happiness.

Contact How to reach this talented photographer and his team?