-
03 Oct 2020
Here's how Zach Peterson became a versatile and multi-skilled entrepreneur
Written byRashi BhattacharyyaInspirational
-
People often realize their passion for one thing, dive into it and work for it consistently until they make it.
However, there are a few in the entrepreneurial world who transcend boundaries and create their own unique niche by finding success in diverse fields.
One such multi-skilled entrepreneur is Zach Peterson, who is making waves in the business world with his innate business acumen.
-
In this articleZach started his career with D2D sales right after college His first company dealt with real estate and small businesses Zach's 'Tattooed and Successful' works toward empowering tattooed individuals 'Black Level Investment Co' is another venture by Zach You can follow this talented entrepreneur on Instagram
-
Career begins
Zach started his career with D2D sales right after college
-
Even after having entrepreneurship in his blood since his grandfather and father own multiple companies, Zach hustled his way to the top by first doing D2D sales right after finishing college.
Later, he worked in the fitness industry for many years for several companies.
He then got into many different marketing positions before he founded his first firm in 2016.
-
First company
His first company dealt with real estate and small businesses
-
Taking inspiration from his grandfather and father, and thriving off his out-of-the-box ideas and concepts, Zach founded his first company, which mostly deals in real estate and small business development and funding.
Learning through the years and multiplying his knowledge and honing his skills, Zach today is a multiple business owner, who has tasted success in each of his endeavors.
-
Tattoos
Zach's 'Tattooed and Successful' works toward empowering tattooed individuals
-
With his apparel brand, 'Tattooed and Successful', Zach and his team are on a mission to change the view of the society regarding tattoos and are representing a movement of empowering tattooed individuals to better themselves, personally and professionally.
Zach has grown the clients of his small business development firm and developed their personal brands as well with optimum utilization of social media.
-
Real Estate
'Black Level Investment Co' is another venture by Zach
-
While 'Tattooed and Successful' is a rising lifestyle brand that also has a podcast coming up soon, Zach's other venture is 'Black Label Investment Co'.
This is a small investment firm that revolves around real estate and small business development and funding.
Currently, this talented entrepreneur also owns a couple of other non-established businesses that are a work in progress.
-
Information
You can follow this talented entrepreneur on Instagram
-
In the last few years, Zach has proved his mettle as a multi-talented entrepreneur who can turn any of his business lucrative and create a deep impact in the entrepreneurial world. You can follow him on Instagram - @zachjpete, @tattooedandsuccessfulco to know more.