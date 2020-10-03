People often realize their passion for one thing, dive into it and work for it consistently until they make it. However, there are a few in the entrepreneurial world who transcend boundaries and create their own unique niche by finding success in diverse fields. One such multi-skilled entrepreneur is Zach Peterson, who is making waves in the business world with his innate business acumen.

Career begins Zach started his career with D2D sales right after college

Even after having entrepreneurship in his blood since his grandfather and father own multiple companies, Zach hustled his way to the top by first doing D2D sales right after finishing college. Later, he worked in the fitness industry for many years for several companies. He then got into many different marketing positions before he founded his first firm in 2016.

First company His first company dealt with real estate and small businesses

Taking inspiration from his grandfather and father, and thriving off his out-of-the-box ideas and concepts, Zach founded his first company, which mostly deals in real estate and small business development and funding. Learning through the years and multiplying his knowledge and honing his skills, Zach today is a multiple business owner, who has tasted success in each of his endeavors.

Tattoos Zach's 'Tattooed and Successful' works toward empowering tattooed individuals

With his apparel brand, 'Tattooed and Successful', Zach and his team are on a mission to change the view of the society regarding tattoos and are representing a movement of empowering tattooed individuals to better themselves, personally and professionally. Zach has grown the clients of his small business development firm and developed their personal brands as well with optimum utilization of social media.

Real Estate 'Black Level Investment Co' is another venture by Zach

While 'Tattooed and Successful' is a rising lifestyle brand that also has a podcast coming up soon, Zach's other venture is 'Black Label Investment Co'. This is a small investment firm that revolves around real estate and small business development and funding. Currently, this talented entrepreneur also owns a couple of other non-established businesses that are a work in progress.

