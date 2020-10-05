Social media is the most used medium globally. Digital world is filled with experts providing specialized services. A social media influencer is one such expert who has a huge fan base, knows the art of persuasion and can bridge the gap between product and users. One such influencer is Juris Bruvers, a young entrepreneur, who has made a strong foothold in this industry.

Online gaming He posted videos of playing games, were well received

Born in Riga, Latvia, his journey as an entrepreneur started when he, like any other normal teen, spent hours on the internet playing online games and posting videos of him in the act. Fortunately, his online endeavors were well received and hordes of fans started following him. With his new found popularity came his ability to reach thousands due to his large fan base.

Entrepreneurship Began charging $1, soon reached $10, and rest is history

Since his following kept growing, he decided to make this an opportunity to help promote others for a fee. That was the start of his entrepreneurial journey, where he began with $1, and soon reached $10 which made him consider this as serious business. Since then he has steadily increased manifold and expanded his services, resulting in an unbelievable business growth.

Promotion "Want to make sure none are dissatisfied with my work"

Till date he has motivated a lot of aspiring influencers, and helped many known people expand their reach on various social media platforms, through his mastery on this craft. He says, "I want to build long lasting relations with all whom I work with and aim to provide quality services, making sure that none of them are dissatisfied with my work."

Inspiration Family and friends have always been his inspiration