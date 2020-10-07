In today's world, the field of fashion, with the increasing job opportunities, is reaching great heights. This includes makeup artists with appropriate skills, who have reached national and international levels. Berry Bajwa is one such makeup artist who has accomplished internationally with her work. Born and brought up in India, she discovered her adoration for makeup while working at fashion shows as a designer.

Designer Being a designer inspired her to be a makeup artist

While designing outfits, Berry paid extra attention towards makeup of the models. With some initial knowledge, she embarked on practicing makeup and demonstrated several distinct looks on herself first. She began watching makeup tutorials and attended several master classes offline and online. Soon she became proficient by working globally. Currently, with a social media following of 1 million, she is an inspiration for many.

Online classes She provides online makeup classes on social media

With strong determination and passion, she has aced the perfect look. Berry also believes that makeup magnifies the beauty that an individual already carries. Having intricate knowledge in this field, she now provides online classes and tutorials to her fans, on social media. Her unique makeup and skincare videos for her followers are always praised, which gives her a feeling of euphoria.

Wish Berry believes beauty can be enhanced with right makeup

Berry states that the beauty which exists in every individual can be enhanced with appropriate skill set and right makeup. Additionally, as a makeup educator, she focuses on every single concept linked with makeup while delivering lessons to her clients. Using her self-learned makeup talents, she is touching many lives.

Signature style Smokey eyes with glossy nude lips is her signature style

A believer of less is more, Berry focuses more on carving out features. While she loves glass skin, chiselled cheekbones and magical eyes, smokey eyes with glossy nude lips is her signature makeup look. During this pandemic, she is treating her followers and budding artists with various makeup tutorials to motivate them. Her virtual classes are watched in India, the United States and Canada.

Pandemic "Creativity your best makeup skill, never be afraid to experiment"