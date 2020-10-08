Born on June 19, 2003 in Pune, Maharashtra, Ankita Bansode is an Indian teenage author and poet. Her passion for books and writing grew steadily when she was in school. In 8th grade, she wrote her first poem and there was no stopping after that. Her poetry is one of the essences of her life and now with her book in market, it's doubled.

Inspiration Love for crime fictions inspired her to write own book

Currently in 12th grade, Ankita got inspired by crime fictions that she read throughout her teenage years. She describes crime fiction and psychological thrillers as her favorite genres. And after reading so many of them she eventually got motivated to write her very own story. She penned down a book full of twists that has the ability to leave the readers completely awestruck.

Her book Ankita's book 'The Perfidious Caim' is a combination of realities

Her novel, The Perfidious Caim revolves around the life of its protagonist, Adrian and the weird turns in the pursuit of the truth. This book is not just another crime fiction, but is a combination of realities, written in a captivating and easy format. The name of the book was one of the most deliberated ideas, which after all did justice to the story.

Meaning The title stands for a deceptive protective circle

The Perfidious Caim stands for a deceptive protective circle. "We all lie about what we are, to look less threatening and more acceptable. Everything is a deception my child," these are some lines from the book itself. The story encourages us to see that what we are ignoring might seem good at that time, but in reality it's much more twisted and deceptive.

Synopsis Camp turning into an unsolicited adventure no one wished for

On the back cover of the book, Ankita summarizes the story by: "When the past knocks on your door, you have little choice but not to ignore it. To add on, a camp turning into an unsolicited adventure that no one wished for. But what happens when evil is overpowering and your past meets your present. Will Adrian have the answers to everything?"

Genre Predominantly a crime fiction, this book covers other genres too