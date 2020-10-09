Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 09:04 pm
Hi,
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Ashish Mathur is a well-known name in the world of dance.
He is an ace choreographer whose exceptional skill set and understanding of dance has made him a trend setter.
Passionate for dance since his early days, he always wanted to be a dancer and choreographer.
He has lived his passion, proving that he needs no wings to fly high.
Inspired by his passion for dance, Ashish started his own dance academy called Aasma Dance Company in 2006.
Since then, he and his team have performed in around 20 nations.
In the last 15 years, he has worked with entertainment industry's top names like Mika Singh, Milind Gaba, Liza Malik, Jasbir Jassi and Shalin Bhanot.
He has worked with top celebrity choreographers as well.
There is no end to Ashish and his team's big list of achievements.
They include performing at major concerts and events in countries all around the world, especially Europe.
In fact, Bollywood film festivals in countries like Norway gave him the opportunity to work with industry's top bigwigs like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia.
