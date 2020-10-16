New concepts and ideas are now taking over many industries including the real estate sector. To fully optimize and maximize the opportunities that this sector can offer to businesses, many firms want to showcase their ability to be different from others, by providing distinctive experiences and unique services to people. One such firm in the vast real estate sector is Spazeden.

Space+Den Spazeden provides the best 'space' and 'den' to their clients

Backed by new-generation technology, Spazeden is an outstanding concept and product. It strives to provide the best 'space' and 'den' to people by being a partner to their clients from the beginning, and maintaining excellent customer support. Co-founded by entrepreneur Darshan Sankhala, Spazeden helps people find their perfect workspace, including offices that are private, virtual, serviced, or other kinds of flexible workspace/s.

Team Its passionate team caters to each of their clients

With its headquarters in Australia, Spazeden is gradually expanding across the world. It is run by a passionate team that believes in catering to clients with the best of their knowledge in the flexible workspace/office space industry. Along with working on every little requirement of their clients, this team also focuses on understanding the customer's mindset and short-listing the best property providers.

Global consultants Currently operating in Australia, Spazeden is coming to India soon

Spazeden currently functions in Australia, but they are ready to make their presence felt in India. In fact, they are already preparing to become one of the best property consultants. Since this firm wants its clients to earn money even from their empty office spaces, they will soon launch/list co-living spaces, residential spaces and provide facilities management solutions to all their customers worldwide.

Listings The listing process of Spazeden is simple and effective

Spazeden's listing process is pretty simple that makes it easy for people to find their perfect office. The process also presents clients with multiple options, so that they can compare and go for the best one. The spaces that Spazeden offer include coworking, private offices, meeting rooms, co-living, and creative spaces/studios. Event spaces will soon join the list as well.

Global reach The firm is already getting attention from international investors