Vishal Shinde, who is also known as "KnoxShinde," is one of the most recognized names in Instagram Marketing Space. In fact, his skills in marketing have helped several businesses to grow their social media presence on Instagram. Born in a small town in Maharashtra, Vishal's journey to success wasn't easy. However, this young teenager keeps proving that age is just a number.

Career Vishal started working from the young age of 15

After facing family problems at a young age, Vishal started working at the age of 15, under the guidance of ProSingh, his mentor. Soon, he gained exposure in the Instagram marketing world and started working harder. He was able to help hundreds of Instagram accounts to grow within the first year itself. His struggles at an early age made him humble and professional.

His hard work paid off within two years, and Vishal is now working as a senior marketing manager at InstaEASY. Due to his early career successes, he is now earning more than an average college graduate in India. Vishal, who is also a fitness freak, has strong work ethics that help him in winning over every challenge that life throws at him.

Recently KnoxShinde launched his book, Quick call towards Instagram growth. In this book, you can learn everything about Instagram growth, things like 'How to gain followers', hashtags, 'Shadow ban', fake followers, etc. Currently, his book is available on Google Books and Amazon in e-Book format.

Skills KnoxShinde's skills are changing the Instagram marketing scene