Dr. Cory Calendine, M.D., is a popular orthopedic surgeon in Tennessee, United States. Due to the growth of orthopedic surgeries, his services are currently in huge demand. Dr. Calendine got his degree in medicine from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Memphis, in 2001. Following this degree, he completed an orthopedic surgery residency at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

After his residency, he spent time as a fellow in Adult Reconstruction at the famous Anderson Orthopedic Research Institute in Alexandria, Virginia. Recently, he became a founding partner of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, where he plays a crucial role to date.

Dr. Calendine has knowledge and skills in various medical fields, but he specializes in orthopedic surgery. In fact, he has been active in this field for almost two decades. Some of the specific areas in orthopedic surgery that he has accumulated experiences in, include total and partial knee replacement, robotic joint surgery, total hip replacements (anterior, posterior and revisions), and arthroscopy.

Dr. Calendine is currently the chief of Orthopaedic Surgery Division at Williamson Medical Center. Along with providing orthopedic surgery services to patients, he shares knowledge with many surgeons that come from within and outside the US to learn the latest skills in this field. He is also a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, serving on the Industry Relations subcommittee.

Dr. Calendine has a long list of achievements, which include lecturing across US on robotic joint replacement, and proctoring countless surgeons on the latest techniques during his career. He also held recent lectures at the Chinese Hip Society in Guiyang, China (2018), and 2018's and 2019's Arthroplasty Society in Asia (ASIA) International meetings where those attending were amazed by his knowledge and experience.

