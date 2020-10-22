Born in a village in Rajasthan, 17-year-old Sachin Farroda is already a successful entrepreneur. At the age of 12, he started programming apps and won several competitions. Hence, his entrepreneurial journey started with programming, before moving into digital marketing. Sachin Farroda, who is also a national level football player, recalls that starting early was difficult, but the support from family and friends helped him.

Expert in digital marketing, content creation, software development, and social media marketing, Sachin Farroda is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India. This achievement came from the hard work this teenager has put in, into his digital marketing career from the age of 16. In these few years, he has helped several influencers and businesses to grow their social media presence, especially through Instagram.

Book 'The Highway towards Instagram Mastery' is Sachin Farroda's recent book