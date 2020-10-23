Young entrepreneur Yuvraj Chavan is on the path of changing the Indian digital marketing industry using the ultimate power of sales funnels and social media marketing. Today, Yuvraj shares his effective work strategy to build a high-converting sales funnel from scratch. He believes that to build any high-converting funnel, all you need to do is model a funnel that already works, via funnel hacking.

Description What is the concept of funnel hacking?

Funnel hacking means observing your competitor's funnels, learning the useful details and using a similar version of the funnel to sell your product. But you have to 'model' the funnel, not blatantly copy it. You don't have to be creative, or reinvent the wheel. You just need to model an already successful funnel, which will increase your chances to succeed on your first try.

Example An example of how the funnel hacking process works

Let's say a funnel in your niche makes around $100k/month. So you visit the funnel to see the its structure, what type of copy is in place, the VSL, and other features. Before modelling, you should actually buy the product to see the complete funnel like what type of product is it, its price points, and related details.

Do you know? Knowing which funnel is working and which one to model

A website called SimilarWeb lets you search your competitor's funnel to find out all their details like number of visitors, traffic count, etc. To estimate the sales, multiply the visitors' numbers with 0.30, because 30% conversion rate is a great (and achievable) goal.

Take screenshots or save links for reference while building funnel

Since the funnel you modeled (from the aforementioned example) makes around $100k/month, even if you mess up while building your funnel, you can still expect around 10% of what that funnel is making. Hence, you will end up making at least $10k/month on your first try. Tip: Take screenshots or save the links of the pages for reference while building your funnel.

Information Yuvraj uses this process to build successful funnels for clients