Style is a matter of personal choice. But fashion can be learned and followed over time. Even as acing a casual look seems super easy and simple, a lot of women just don't get the memo. Here, we tell you about five different types of tops for girls and how you can style them the right way.

#1 Round neckline tops

Round neckline tops are pretty basic. They are so common as they suit people with all body types and can be worn for various occasions. These tops go best with a denim jeans or denim shorts. Plus, they require a minimal set of accessories. Just opt a pair of hoop earrings or studs, along with a messy bun, and you are good to go.

#2 Square neckline tops

Pretty popular back in the 80s, square neckline tops still haven't lost their charm. They expose a part of your beauty bone and neck and enhance your style quotient. You can pair them up with skirts or high-waist pants. As for accessorizing, keep it light. Just a simple neck chain and dangler earrings should be good enough.

#3 Sweetheart neckline tops

Sweetheart neckline tops have been in fashion ever since they were first introduced. They are beautiful as well as classy. These tops are a perfect choice for simple functions and get-together events. You can pair them up with flared skirts or bell-bottoms. Further, styling them is pretty easy. Just wear a pendant chain and teardrop earrings to complete your look.

#4 Off-shoulder tube top

Off-shoulder tube tops are another trendy style of tops. They can be styled with a denim lower or skirts or shorts. Wear a choker necklace and leave your hair open in waves or tie them in a sleek high pony. You can keep the makeup either bold or subtle, depending on the type of function you are going to attend.

#5 Turtleneck tops