Makeup is one thing that every girl loves. It gives you power over your appearance and boosts your confidence. And you radiate that confidence and positivity wherever you go. But truth be told, not everyone knows how makeup works, and not every piece of cosmetic should be included in your makeup kit. Here are five makeup essentials that every girl should own.

#1 Moisturizer

Moisturizer is a vital part of makeup. It is generally used before applying primer on the face. Wash your face and then apply a good natural ingredients-based moisturizer. Not only will it keep your skin hydrated but also prevent dryness and cracked skin. We suggest you to apply a moisturizer five minutes before makeup for that perfect look.

#2 BB/CC cream

BB/CC creams are great for last-minute makeup. They instantly lighten up your skin and help cover the dullness and fatigue on the face. If you don't have foundation or other makeup items, these creams can come pretty handy and can help cover up for proper makeup. So the next time you get a party call right after office, don't refuse!

#3 Lipstick

Lipstick is one of the most essential makeup items and you must carry one all the time. Plus, lipsticks can fill in when you are short on other makeup products. If you are out of eye-shadow or blush, dab lipstick under your eyes and cheeks. Alternatively, you can apply light red lipstick under your eyes to use it as a color corrector.

#4 Mascara

They say that the eyes are among the first things one notices in the other person. That is exactly why using a good mascara is so important. Mascara helps curl the eyelashes and adds more volume to them, thus accentuating your overall look. So, put that magical mascara wand to some good use from time to time.

#5 Eyeliner