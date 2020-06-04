A beloved dish in Mumbai, pav bhaji is a favorite of many food lovers. Not only does it satisfy your taste buds like other snacks, it also doubles up as a wholesome, filling and healthy meal. Don't worry if you can't go out to have it during the lockdown, as it can be prepared at home pretty easily. Here's how.

Step 1 Choosing the right veggies

Bhaji plays a key role in this dish. To prepare irresistibly good bhaji, you need to choose the veggies smartly and cook them thoroughly. Take one cupful each of chopped carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, and some beans. Add all these veggies into a pressure cooker with two cups of water and cook for about 10 minutes on a medium flame.

Step 2 Making the bhaji

Heat a pan using 3 tablespoons of butter. Then, add 1/2 cup of chopped onions and ginger-garlic paste to it. Cook for five minutes. Add two cups each of chopped tomatoes and capsicum, some water and the previously cooked veggies. Add three tablespoons of pav bhaji masala. Mix everything well. Cook for 10-12 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Step 3 Making pav at home

To make tasty pav bread at home, pour one cup of milk in a bowl, add two tablespoons of sugar, 7 grams of dry yeast, 3 cups of refined flour (maida), and some salt. Knead well until the dough turns soft. Divide the dough into 8-10 equal pieces and bake them at 180 degrees (C) for 20 minutes. Rub butter over the prepared bread.

Step 4 Final plating