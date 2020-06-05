DIY projects not only give you creative satisfaction, but can also help beautify your home. Further, they can prove to be a great way to spend some quality time during the ongoing lockdown. What's more, everything you need to make these projects is perhaps already available at your home. Here are five cool and easy DIY projects for you to try.

#1 Tea cups with messages

This is a great way to add some fun element to your kitchen. Take a set of tea cups and a fine point marker. Draw patterns or write messages on each cup. Then, carefully place them inside the oven. Heat at 350 degrees F for 30 minutes to make the impression permanent. Finally, take them out, and your personalized cups are ready.

#2 Pebble placemat

Not only do placemats look great, they can help protect sensitive surfaces from hot objects and are therefore necessary. Take circles of wood or felt and stick some beach pebbles onto them using a glue gun. Let it dry. Just make sure to wash the pebbles beforehand. It is easy, simple, and will surely impress your guests.

#3 Thread lantern

There is no need to spend a fortune on beautiful lighting, you can easily make a DIY lantern at home. For this, blow up a balloon, wrap cotton or wool yarn all around it until you get the desired pattern. Once done, pin the balloon. Insert lights in the lantern and hang it up anywhere in your home.

#4 Bottle cork board

This interesting DIY project will help you showcase all your amazing family pictures in one place. Start by collecting some bottle corks and stick them together in a shape of your choice. After this, frame them. Hang this on one of your walls and pin up all your favorite pictures on it using handy thumb tacks.

#5 DIY phone charger holder