We all fancy South Indian delicacies from time to time. From upma to idli and dosa, South Indian food items have a unique flavor and style of preparation. What's more, they are light as well as filling and healthy. Here is a simple recipe to prepare dosa and sambar at home, to help satisfy your craving for zesty South Indian food.

Step 1 Preparing the batter for dosa

To make lip-smacking dosa, you will need two cupfuls of rice, 1/2 cup urad dal, 1/4 cup chana dal and a spoonful of fenugreek seeds. Mix these ingredients in a big bowl and fill water. Allow it to soak for 5-6 hours and make a paste. Then, whisk the paste with your hands and let it sit for 12 hours. Your batter is ready.

Step 2 Preparing the dosa

In a sauce pan, pour oil and fry mustard seeds in it, add curry leaves, some ginger and onions. Then add boiled potatoes and turmeric. Mash well while heating. Thereafter, take a flat pan, pour some butter and the dosa paste in the center. Make the circle bigger with constant rotations using a big spoon. Add some more butter, stuff it, and voila!

Step 3 Preparing the sambar

To prepare mouth-watering sambar at home, soak two cups of toor dal in water for half an hour. Then boil it in a pressure cooker until three whistles. Simultaneously, take a pan, pour some oil and add some mustard seeds. Allow them to crackle, add fenugreek seeds, 2-3 dry red chillies, one green chilli, curry leaves, asafetida and some onions. Mix well.

Step 4 Further steps

Then, fry the ingredients in a pan until they turn golden brown. Post that, add some finely cut tomatoes and stir well. Then, add finely cut carrots, pumpkins, and eggplant. After a couple of minutes, add salt, red chilli powder and some sambar powder. Mix well, and add 1.5 cups of water, cover well, and cook for a while.

Step 5 The final touch