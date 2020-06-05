Last updated on Jun 05 2020, 07:49 pm
Hi,
Written byPoornima Pandey
We all fancy South Indian delicacies from time to time.
From upma to idli and dosa, South Indian food items have a unique flavor and style of preparation.
What's more, they are light as well as filling and healthy.
Here is a simple recipe to prepare dosa and sambar at home, to help satisfy your craving for zesty South Indian food.
To make lip-smacking dosa, you will need two cupfuls of rice, 1/2 cup urad dal, 1/4 cup chana dal and a spoonful of fenugreek seeds.
Mix these ingredients in a big bowl and fill water. Allow it to soak for 5-6 hours and make a paste. Then, whisk the paste with your hands and let it sit for 12 hours. Your batter is ready.
In a sauce pan, pour oil and fry mustard seeds in it, add curry leaves, some ginger and onions. Then add boiled potatoes and turmeric. Mash well while heating.
Thereafter, take a flat pan, pour some butter and the dosa paste in the center. Make the circle bigger with constant rotations using a big spoon. Add some more butter, stuff it, and voila!
To prepare mouth-watering sambar at home, soak two cups of toor dal in water for half an hour. Then boil it in a pressure cooker until three whistles.
Simultaneously, take a pan, pour some oil and add some mustard seeds. Allow them to crackle, add fenugreek seeds, 2-3 dry red chillies, one green chilli, curry leaves, asafetida and some onions. Mix well.
Then, fry the ingredients in a pan until they turn golden brown.
Post that, add some finely cut tomatoes and stir well. Then, add finely cut carrots, pumpkins, and eggplant.
After a couple of minutes, add salt, red chilli powder and some sambar powder. Mix well, and add 1.5 cups of water, cover well, and cook for a while.
Finally, uncover the cooker's lid.
Then, using a wooden spoon/whisker, stir slowly.
Next, add the dal to a sauce pan with other ingredients and cook for 5-10 minutes. Adjust the amount of salt and water as desired.
Serve it hot with red and green chutney. And there you are, enjoy homemade heavenly dosa and cherish the delicious flavor!
