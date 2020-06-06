Tea tree oil is a medicinal essential oil, derived from the leaves of a small tree native to some areas of Australia. The essential oil is rich in various anti-bacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal compounds that are known for their healing properties and ability to enhance overall health. Here are top five benefits of using tea tree oil for the skin.

#1 It can help get rid of acne

Tea tree oil is a great choice to naturally treat acne, thanks to its amazing anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help get rid of swelling, redness and inflammation on the skin. Using tea tree oil also prevents scarring around the area of acne's origin, thus giving you a clearer and smooth skin. So, start using face wash/moisturizers containing tea tree oil.

#2 It can prevent various kinds of skin infections

The anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil make it a useful remedy for treating skin conditions like athlete's foot and ringworm. It also relieves the skin from some side-effects brought on by these conditions such as itchy skin and dryness. Simply mix a couple of drops of tea tree oil in a moisturizer and apply.

#3 It may help in healing wounds

Tea tree oil can help boost the process of wound healing, owing to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities. Scientific studies suggest that tea tree oil proves effective in healing wounds caused by bacteria. What's more, studies found out that people who used tea tree oil along with a conventional ointment experienced lesser healing time as compared to fellow participants.

#4 It soothes dry skin and eczema

Studies have shown that using tea tree oil can help soothe dry skin by relieving itching and getting rid of skin irritation and inflammation. Notably, the anti-inflammatory properties of the oil act as a defense mechanism against skin dryness and therefore prove to be effective in treating eczema as compared to other conventional ointments and creams.

#5 It helps combat oily skin