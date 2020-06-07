Decorating your drawing room can get a bit daunting. It's because we all want just the best stuff, but that requires a big budget. In fact, heading to a high-end decor store and checking the prices might give you a headache. But don't worry, here's how you can make your drawing room look classy, without having to loot a bank.

#1 Frame an old bed sheet

This is one of the most innovative ways to add some life to your drawing room. All you need is an old printed bed sheet that you don't use anymore. Find the best part of the print, cut it out, and get it framed. It's a great way to fill up the empty wall space without spending a fortune on costly wall art.

#2 Join small rugs to make a big one

Sure, large rugs are amazing, but they don't come cheap. One way to save your precious money is to buy many small rugs and get them stitched together to form one big rug for your drawing room. You can either go for different prints or a constant one. Create your own rug mosaic and let your drawing room sparkle.

#3 Use candles and fairy lights

Fancy artificial lights are pretty popular these days, but unfortunately, they are as expensive as they are popular. The solution? Forget about them. Instead, buy a variety of beautiful (and cheap) candles and fairy lights. They will help turn your drawing room magical. If you do not wish to buy candles from the market, you can make them right at home.

#4 Invest in smart furniture

Smart furniture refers to furniture that can be used in multiple ways, like a dining table that can be converted into a kitchen table. Not only do they help save your money, but also some crucial space in your drawing room. Some other examples of smart furniture suitable for the living room are multi-purpose tables, sofa cum beds, etc.

#5 Use sheer curtains