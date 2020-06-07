Last updated on Jun 07 2020, 12:50 am
Hi,
Written byPoornima Pandey
Decorating your drawing room can get a bit daunting.
It's because we all want just the best stuff, but that requires a big budget.
In fact, heading to a high-end decor store and checking the prices might give you a headache.
But don't worry, here's how you can make your drawing room look classy, without having to loot a bank.
This is one of the most innovative ways to add some life to your drawing room.
All you need is an old printed bed sheet that you don't use anymore. Find the best part of the print, cut it out, and get it framed.
It's a great way to fill up the empty wall space without spending a fortune on costly wall art.
Sure, large rugs are amazing, but they don't come cheap.
One way to save your precious money is to buy many small rugs and get them stitched together to form one big rug for your drawing room.
You can either go for different prints or a constant one.
Create your own rug mosaic and let your drawing room sparkle.
Fancy artificial lights are pretty popular these days, but unfortunately, they are as expensive as they are popular.
The solution? Forget about them.
Instead, buy a variety of beautiful (and cheap) candles and fairy lights. They will help turn your drawing room magical.
If you do not wish to buy candles from the market, you can make them right at home.
Smart furniture refers to furniture that can be used in multiple ways, like a dining table that can be converted into a kitchen table.
Not only do they help save your money, but also some crucial space in your drawing room.
Some other examples of smart furniture suitable for the living room are multi-purpose tables, sofa cum beds, etc.
For modern living rooms, sheer curtains are the way to go.
For one, they make your space look bigger and appealing.
Further, they allow plenty of natural light to enter the room. And a good amount of natural light can help save you from that big fat electricity bill.
So, use these cheap decor ideas and beautify your living room today!
