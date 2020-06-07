Katrina Kaif arguably has the classiest sense of style and fashion in the film industry. In fact, before joining the movies, she started out as a fashion model and has since modeled for many renowned labels and designers throughout her career. Here's taking a look at the top five outfits of Bollywood's beloved barbie doll that anyone can try.

#1 Floral lehenga choli

Apart from being as gorgeous as she is, Katrina has a sense of charm that makes us love her all the more. In this look, the diva is seen wearing a traditional lehenga choli featuring a grand floral print, along with a matching dupatta. To complete the look, she opted for chandelier earrings and a simple and sleek hairdo.

#2 Orange bodycon dress

This one is a great look for summertime outings. In this amazingly cool look, Katrina is seen wearing a beautiful bodycon dress in a peppy shade of orange, featuring gatherings all over it. She completed the look with light makeup and simple hoop earrings. With this look, the diva proves that she can pull off the simplest of outfits in a classy manner.

#3 Short summer dress

In this look, Katrina is an embodiment of elegance and beauty. She is seen donning an A-line flared short dress with a sweetheart neckline and fruity and floral prints all over. Lastly, she teamed it up with a pastel yellow summer jacket, opted for chain earrings, and did light makeup to round off the look. It's a great look for shopping outings.

#4 Yellow off-shoulder dress

This one is undeniably a great pick for summertime outings. In this look, Katrina is seen donning a solid lemon yellow off-shoulder dress with a straight cut and full sleeves. To round off the look, she opted for simple teardrop earrings, straight hair, and neutral makeup. Try this look for daytime parties and get ready to roll!

#5 Cargo sequined dress