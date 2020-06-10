Last updated on Jun 10 2020, 01:09 am
Hi,
Written byPoornima Pandey
Famous all across India, dhokla is known for its juicy and delicious flavor.
This Gujarati dish is prepared using gram flour and makes for the perfect breakfast option or evening snack delight.
Not just that, it is also utterly lightweight and good for health.
Here's a simple recipe to help you prepare dhokla at home.
To prepare an impeccable dhokla at home, all you need is gram flour, sugar, salt, one packet of ENO antacid, baking soda, lemon juice, chillies, mustard seeds and curry leaves.
In a mixing bowl, take one cup gram flour, mix 1/2 tablespoons each of salt, sugar and turmeric powder. Gradually, add water and mix until a flowy consistency is obtained.
Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, add one tablespoon of ENO antacid to it, mix it once.
Separately, add water to a pot and put it on the stove. Grease the dhokla container and pour the mixture in it.
Level the mixture gently using a spatula. Then, place the container inside the pot over a steel stand and cover the lid.
Cook the dhokla mixture on low to medium flame for 20 minutes. Then, let it cool.
Simultaneously, in a pan, heat some oil, add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle. Add 8-10 curry leaves and chillies, one tablespoon of salt and two tablespoons of sugar.
Lastly, add 1/2 cupful of water and let the flavors blend in.
Allow this syrup to simmer for a few minutes.
Then, take out the dhokla from the container, grease your knife and cut into pieces. Pour the syrup thoroughly over the dhokla.
Garnish with freshly grated coconut, and some coriander leaves.
Finally, serve with coconut chutney or some tomato ketchup. Enjoy this amazing dish with your family.
