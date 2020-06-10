Famous all across India, dhokla is known for its juicy and delicious flavor. This Gujarati dish is prepared using gram flour and makes for the perfect breakfast option or evening snack delight. Not just that, it is also utterly lightweight and good for health. Here's a simple recipe to help you prepare dhokla at home.

Step 1 Preparing the mixture

To prepare an impeccable dhokla at home, all you need is gram flour, sugar, salt, one packet of ENO antacid, baking soda, lemon juice, chillies, mustard seeds and curry leaves. In a mixing bowl, take one cup gram flour, mix 1/2 tablespoons each of salt, sugar and turmeric powder. Gradually, add water and mix until a flowy consistency is obtained.

Step 2 Cooking the dhokla

Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes, add one tablespoon of ENO antacid to it, mix it once. Separately, add water to a pot and put it on the stove. Grease the dhokla container and pour the mixture in it. Level the mixture gently using a spatula. Then, place the container inside the pot over a steel stand and cover the lid.

Step 3 Further steps

Cook the dhokla mixture on low to medium flame for 20 minutes. Then, let it cool. Simultaneously, in a pan, heat some oil, add mustard seeds and allow them to crackle. Add 8-10 curry leaves and chillies, one tablespoon of salt and two tablespoons of sugar. Lastly, add 1/2 cupful of water and let the flavors blend in.

Step 4 The final touch