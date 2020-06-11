Flax seeds are small oil seeds that originated in the Middle East centuries ago. Lately, they have emerged as a "superfood" because of their proven benefits. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, flax seeds are great for overall health and can be easily incorporated in our diet. Here are some amazing health benefits of flax seeds.

#1 Flax seeds can lower risk of heart disease

Flax seeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. And, studies suggest that consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can lower down cholesterol levels in the body, reduce inflammation in arteries, and also prevent tumor growth. This helps in keeping the heart healthy and reduces chances of heart attack. Further, numerous studies also link consumption of flax seeds with a lower risk of stroke.

#2 They can improve your digestion

Flax seeds are also one of the best sources of dietary fiber, which means that their regular consumption can be really good for digestion. Soluble fiber helps slow down the digestion rate, which can further regulate blood sugar and lower cholesterol. What's more, regular consumption of flax seeds can also improve bowel movement, prevent constipation and other digestive issues.

#3 They may help control blood sugar levels

According to some studies, consuming 10-20 grams of flax seed powder for a month can lead to a significant reduction in blood sugar levels. This is due to the presence of insoluble fiber content in flax seeds. Research has shown that insoluble fiber slows down the release of sugar into the blood and reduces blood sugar. Hence, diabetics should consume flax seeds.

#4 They can help reduce weight